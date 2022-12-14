Ahead Of Cabinet Expansion, Himachal Chief Minister Visits Delhi

On cabinet expansion, he said consultations are on and it will be formed soon.

Ahead of his cabinet expansion in the state, Himachal Pradesh's new Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today arrived here to meet senior Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

He is also set to meet former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders, sources close to him said.

All party MLAs from Himachal are also in the national capital and are reportedly lobbying for the cabinet berths in the hill state. Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh is also in Delhi and will be meeting senior leaders.

Mr Sukhu who visited the national capital for the first time after assuming charge as Himachal chief minister was accorded a rousing reception by party leaders and supporters.

He told reporters that he was in the national capital to meet senior party leaders, whom he would be meeting in the next two days.

On cabinet expansion, he said consultations are on and it will be formed soon.

Sukhu had on Monday said the Cabinet would be expanded in consultation with the Congress high command and it would be a mix of professionals, youths and representatives from all sections.

The chief minister later met AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajiv Shukla and said it was a courtesy call.

Shukla congratulated Sukhu on taking over as Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and wished him a successful tenure. The chief minister assured him that every effort would be made to fulfil all the promises made to the people of the state.

Congress MLAs Anirudh Singh, Kewal Singh Pathania, Ram Kumar Choudhry and Kishori Lal, Resident Commissioner Meera Mohanty and staff of Himachal Bhawan and Himachal Sadan were among those who welcomed Sukhu in Delhi.

Sukhu, along with other Congress MLAs, will join party leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on Friday and this is expected to delay the expansion of the state's new cabinet. Gandhi is currently in Rajasthan and the new chief minister, his deputy and all MLAs would be leaving for Rajasthan to join him on Friday. The ongoing yatra will complete 100 days on Friday.

