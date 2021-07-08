Ahead Of Budget Session, Assam Cabinet Nod To New Cattle Protection Bill

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika said the cabinet has approved the Bill.

The Assam government is set to table a cattle protection Bill during the Budget session of the Assembly starting Monday.

This legislation, when it clears the House, will replace The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950. Under the current law, the consumption of beef is not illegal and slaughter of cattle aged more than 14 years is allowed on the direction of the local veterinary officer.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika today said the state cabinet has approved the draft legislation, paving the way for it to be tabled in the House. The minister did not elaborate on the details of the Bill.

"We had earlier announced that our government would bring a cow protection Bill. The cabinet yesterday approved the introduction of the Bill in the state Assembly. We have told you about this earlier. Even the Chief Minister will brief in the future," Mr Hazarika told the media.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had told the media that the state has decided to bring the cattle protection Bill primarily to stop the movement of cattle from other parts of the country into Assam and vice-versa.

Cattle smuggling is a major issue in Assam and the state's international border with Bangladesh is known to be used by illegal cattle smuggling networks. Over the past few years, several incidents of cow vigilantism have also been reported in the state.

During the first Assembly session after the new government led by Mr Sarma took over, Governor Jagdish Mukhi had told the House that the state government plans to bring a law to protect cows by banning transport of cattle outside the state, among other measures.

"We all revere and worship cows. It is considered a sacred animal as it nurtures us through life-sustaining milk. In fact, it is a symbol of the divine bounty of earth. I am happy to inform you that my government plans to introduce the Cow Protection Bill in the next assembly session. The proposed Bill envisages imposition of complete ban on transport of cattle outside the state. We will adopt a zero tolerance policy and enforce stringent punishment for offenders. Once passed, Assam will join other states of the country that have passed similar Bills," the Governor said.