Ahead Of Bihar's Phase 3 Polls, PM Modi Talks Of Employment, Infrastructure

PM Narendra Modi, in a tweet, said "No one has done as much as the NDA for farmers".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series to tweets ahead of the third and final phase of elections in Bihar on Saturday, has hailed the state and enumerated NDA's contributions to its development. From agri-schemes to infrastructure development, he listed the NDA's contributions to the state in a special appeal to its farmers, young people and women this evening. "Bihar has always considered the values of democracy supreme. That is why the people of Bihar prefer politics of good governance," he said in one of the tweets.

With opposition Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav's promise of 10 lakh jobs proving a huge draw for the people, PM Modi said the NDA has been creating largescale employment opportunities through infrastructure development.

"Unprecedented investment on modern infrastructure is creating new employment opportunities in Bihar," he said in one post. "One lakh crore rupees is being given to Bihar under Mudra Yojana and Stand Up India Scheme," the tweet further read.

Only NDA, he said, can provide "new opportunities of convenience, security, employment and self-employment" to the young people of the state.

"No one has ever done as much as the NDA has done and is doing for farmers," PM Modi said in another tweet.

"Mega food parks, modern cold chains, agro-processing clusters will provide modern agricultural infrastructure to Bihar. A growing number of agricultural produce associations will increase the strength of small farmers, linking them to larger markets," his tweet in Hindi read.

In another tweet, he said, "From Jan Dhan to Mudra Loan Yojana, from Swachh Bharat Mission to Ayushman Bharat Yojana, from Ujjwala to Jal Jeevan Mission, Bihar has set important milestones at every step of development".

Earlier this week, Tejashwi Yadav had posted a series of 11 questions on Twitter for PM Modi linked to unemployment, migration, and the special status for Bihar - which has been repeatedly denied by the Central government.

The 31-year-old later accused the Prime Minister of using "personal barbs" as he could not answer any of it.

"I am only asking him very respectfully about jobs, health, agriculture but he can't talk about that. He can't deliver jobs so he is attacking me," Tejashwi Yadav had told NDTV regarding PM Modi's "Jungle Raj ka Yuvraj" jibe.

The PM's reference was to the 15-year-rule of Mr Yadav's parents -- Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi -- which has been targetted by rival parties over law and order issues.

In this election, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is seeking a fourth straight term, has repeatedly compared his 15-year tenure with the 15-year-rule of the Rashtriya Janata Dal under Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi.