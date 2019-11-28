Ahead Of 2022 Assembly Polls, BJP Appoints 59 District Presidents In Uttar Pradesh

BJP said the names of the remaining district heads will be announced soon (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh BJP has announced 59 district presidents which includes many new and young faces.

The party's state election in-charge and Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon released the list on Wednesday, in view of the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly election in 2022.

State media in-charge Manish Dixit said, "59 district-metropolitan presidents have been announced in the state including in the capital. 11 have been appointed in the Awadh region, 4 in the Kashi area, 9 in the Gorakhpur region, 11 in the western region, 15 in the Braj area and 9 in the Kanpur region."

Mr Dixit said that the names of the remaining district heads will be announced soon.

According to the list, Mukesh Sharma has been made the president once again in Lucknow. Sunil Bajaj in Kanpur North, Bina Arya Patel in Kanpur South, Krishna Murari Shukla in Kanpur Rural, and Avinash Chauhan in Kanpur Dehat have been given the responsibility.

Shyamkaran Tekriwal in Bahraich, Surya Narayan Tiwari in Gonda, Sanjay Canrati in Shravasti, Kapil Dev Verma in Ambedkarnagar and Abhishek Mishra in Ayodhya have also been declared district presidents.