Ahead Of 2019 Polls, Youth Wings Of Opposition Parties Unite Against BJP

The youth wings of a majority of the opposition parties have decided to unite and fight the BJP

Youth wings of several Opposition parties are trying to formulate a grand alliance or 'Mahagathbandhan' ahead of the 2019 general elections to isolate the BJP-led central government on issues related to the youth of the country.

Explaining the proposition, national media in-charge of the Indian Youth Congress, Amrish Ranjan Pandey told news agency ANI, "Youth Wings of several opposition parties are coming together for the future of India. It is an election year and young India has a major share in the votes. We will expose the government by reaching out to the youth of India".

In order to reach out to young people, leaders from the youth wings of the Samajwadi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Rashtiya Janata Dal, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Indian Union Muslim League, National Conference, and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will address the media in Delhi today.

Advertisement

Democratic Youth Wing of India and All India Youth Federation will represent the left at the press conference.

The youth wings of the Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress however, are not part of the strategy.

