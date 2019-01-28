Custody Of Gautam Khaitan, Accused In Agusta Case, Extended By 5 Days

Gautam Khaitan was sent to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody after it alleged that he was operating and holding a number of foreign accounts illegally.

All India | | Updated: January 28, 2019 23:45 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Custody Of Gautam Khaitan, Accused In Agusta Case, Extended By 5 Days

Gautam Khaitan is being prosecuted in a case related to AgustaWestland and is out on bail. (PTI photo)


New Delhi: 

A Delhi court Monday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of lawyer Gautam Khaitan, an accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, by five days in connection with a fresh case of alleged possession of black money and money laundering.

The court had on Saturday sent him to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody after it alleged that he was operating and holding a number of foreign accounts illegally and thereby possessing black money and stashing assets.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar extended the ED custody of Khaitan who was already being prosecuted in a case related to AgustaWestland and was out on bail.

The fresh criminal case under the PMLA was filed by the ED against Khaitan on the basis of a case filed by the Income Tax Department against him under Section 51 of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Gautam KhaitanAgustaWestland VVIP chopper scamEnforcement Directorate

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BudgetLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHGalaxy M Series

................................ Advertisement ................................