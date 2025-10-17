2 Thai Men Peeing On Side Of Agra-Lucknow Expressway Run Over By Car

Two Thai nationals were killed in a road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Bangarmau area on Thursday evening as the duo was travelling to Delhi after a work-related meeting with a Thai-origin woman residing in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti, Circle Officer (CO) Bangarmau, Santosh Kumar Singh said.

The woman, identified as Prokob Wangsombun, has been living in a temple in Shravasti for around 15 years and was travelling with the two men. "The two foreign citizens had parked their car on the roadside and stepped out to relieve themselves when an oncoming car suffered a tyre burst and hit them. The car dragged the two for several metres before rolling into a ditch," Singh said.

Anan, 35, and Sakulsukh, 40, sustained severe injuries and were taken to a Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared them dead, police said.

Necessary legal formalities have been completed, and the bodies have been sent for a postmortem, they added.

The driver and two occupants of the vehicle that caused the accident escaped unharmed, police said.

