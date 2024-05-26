'Agnipath Scheme Guarantees 100% Employment,' Says Minister Anurag Thakur

What did the Congress do for 40 years except for encouraging corruption, he said.

Targeting Congress for "misleading" the country's youth by spreading false propaganda on the Agnipath scheme, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth and Sports Anurag Thakur said on Sunday that the game-changing initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government guarantees 100 per cent employment.

"Every Congress leader is misleading the youth by lying about the scheme which guarantees 100 per cent employment," Anurag Thakur said while campaigning in the Hamirpur constituency which goes to polls on June 1.

Asserting that the scheme allows India's youth to serve the country by joining the Armed Forces, Mr Thakur mentioned that it is a win-win situation for all as youngsters exiting after four years will not only get a service fund package but also jobs in various Public Sector Undertakings.

"All BJP-ruled state governments have provided 10-20 per cent reservation in the state police for these young comrades. Reservations have also been made in the Central government's paramilitary forces. Not only that, they have been given many concessions in selection. Congress should stop misleading the youth and should not play with their future," the Union Minister said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has claimed that the Agnipath scheme has been brought against the will of armed forces and if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, the party will discard it immediately.

"Rahul Gandhi will go to Italy or Bangkok but the Agniveers will continue to serve the country. It is PM Modi who named islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, cleared the One Rank-One Pension scheme, gave the latest arms and ammunition to our forces, got Rafale fighters, built INS Vikrant and Brahmos missiles... What did the Congress do for 40 years except for encouraging corruption and getting kickbacks in defence deals?" the BJP leader questioned.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)