'Agnipath' Protests Spread, Public Properties Damaged In UP, Bihar: Live Updates

Several parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have witnessed protests.

Protests by army aspirants has escalated and spread to many states, as it entered the third consecutive day today. Mob set trains on fire in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar this morning as the protests over the new military recruitment policy.

The government unveiled Agnipath on Tuesday -- calling it a "transformative" scheme-- for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis.

The age limit for Agnipath recruitment has now been raised to 23 from 21 as a one-time waiver following the protests.

Here are the LIVE Updates on 'Agnipath' Protests:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Jun 17, 2022 09:49 (IST) Two coaches of the Jammu Tawi Express train were set on fire at Mohiuddinagar station in Bihar, officials told NDTV, adding no one was hurt in the incident.

Several parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have witnessed protests over the new military recruitment policy. The protest had spread to BJP-ruled Haryana and Madhya Pradesh too.

From Bihar's Ara to Haryana's Palwal, from Agra in Uttar Pradesh to Gwalior and Indore in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, hundreds of young aspirants for jobs in the armed forces took to streets, pouring their anger on public and private property.