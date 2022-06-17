'Agnipath' Protests Spread, Public Properties Damaged In UP, Bihar: Live Updates

Protests by army aspirants has escalated and spread to many states, as it entered the third consecutive day today. Mob set trains on fire in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar this morning as the protests over the new military recruitment policy.
The government unveiled Agnipath on Tuesday -- calling it a "transformative" scheme-- for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis.
The age limit for Agnipath recruitment has now been raised to 23 from 21 as a one-time waiver following the protests.
Here are the LIVE Updates on 'Agnipath' Protests:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
- Two coaches of the Jammu Tawi Express train were set on fire at Mohiuddinagar station in Bihar, officials told NDTV, adding no one was hurt in the incident.
- Several parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have witnessed protests over the new military recruitment policy. The protest had spread to BJP-ruled Haryana and Madhya Pradesh too.
- From Bihar's Ara to Haryana's Palwal, from Agra in Uttar Pradesh to Gwalior and Indore in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, hundreds of young aspirants for jobs in the armed forces took to streets, pouring their anger on public and private property.
- In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, a mob set a train on fire this morning. They also damaged railway station property, before the police used force to disperse them.
- Another group of protesters carrying sticks argued with the police on the streets outside the railway station in the eastern UP district. Videos of the protest show young men with lathis breaking shops and benches at the railway station.
- "The police managed to stop the mob from large-scale damage. We will act against the men," Ballia District Magistrate Saumya Agarwal told reporters.