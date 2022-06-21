'Agnipath': Must Hear Us Before Any Decision, Centre Tells Supreme Court

The caveat, however, does not mention any plea in particular. (File)

The centre has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court urging that the court must hear its side before taking any decision on the petitions challenging the 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme.

So far, three petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court against the 'Agnipath' scheme- the centre's short-term recruitment plan for the armed forces. The caveat, however, does not mention any plea in particular.

Advocate Harsh Ajay Singh on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking issuance of directions to the centre to reconsider its "Agnipath" recruitment scheme.