For 'Agnipath' Entry, Applicants Will Have To Take This Pledge

Police verification of all applicants will be carried out, military officers said.

Those applying for the centre's new military recruitment scheme, 'Agnipath', would have to give an undertaking that they were not part of any violent protest or incident of arson that have broken out across the country, top defence officers said today.

Addressing the media at a briefing by top officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force, Lieutenant General Anil Puri, additional secretary with the Department of Military Affairs, said, "All Agniveers will have to give a pledge that he/she never took part in any arson, protest."

Stressing that a police verification of all applicants will be carried out before they are considered for selection as 'Agniveers', he said, "Discipline is a basic need for armed forces, If there is any FIR against any candidate they cannot be a part of Agniveers."

The 'Agnipath' scheme, which was unveiled by the government on Tuesday, aims to bring in men and women between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 into the armed forces for a four-year tenure.

The youths to be recruited under the new scheme would be called 'Agniveer'. A major objective of the scheme is to bring down the average age of military personnel and cut ballooning salary and pension bills.