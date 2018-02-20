India Successfully Test-Fires Nuclear Capable Ballistic Agni II Missile: All You Need To Know

Agni II missile has a strike range of more than 2,000 km.

India crossed another technological threshold by successfully test-firing Agni II, indigenously developed medium-range, nuclear-capable missile. It will further strengthen our defence capabilities. pic.twitter.com/OcVLboflue - Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) February 20, 2018

Another addition to our defence capabilities.Congratulations to our scientists, engineers on successful test-firing of Agni II, indigenously developed medium-range, nuclear-capable missile - Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) February 20, 2018

An indigenously developed intermediate-range nuclear capable ballistic Agni II was successfully test-fired today at 8:30 am from Launch Complex-4 of Integrated Test Range (ITR) from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast. The trial was conducted by the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) of the Indian Army as part of its user training exercise, a defence ministry official said. The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) had successfully tested country's longest indigenously developed nuclear missile Agni-V in January and short-range nuclear capable ballistic Agni-I earlier this month.Union Ministers Suresh Prabhu and Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to congratulate the scientists on this successful development and said that Agni II would further strengthen India's defence capabilities.



Here are 5 Facts About Agni II missile you should know:



1. The intermediate-range nuclear capable ballistic Agni II is indigenously made and has already been inducted into the Indian Army.



2. Agni II missile has a strike range of more than 2,000 km and is 20 metres long.3. Agni II missile weighs 17 tonnes and can carry a payload of 1,000 kg. 4. The two-stage Agni II missile is equipped with advanced high accuracy navigation system.5. The navigation system in Agni II missile is guided by a novel scheme of state-of-the-art command and control system was propelled by solid rocket propellant system.

(With Inputs From IANS)





