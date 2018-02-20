India Successfully Test-Fires Nuclear Capable Ballistic Agni II Missile: All You Need To Know

Union Ministers Suresh Prabhu and Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to congratulate the scientists on this successful development and said that Agni II would further strengthen India's defence capabilities.
India crossed another technological threshold by successfully test-firing Agni II, indigenously developed medium-range, nuclear-capable missile. It will further strengthen our defence capabilities. pic.twitter.com/OcVLboflue- Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) February 20, 2018
Another addition to our defence capabilities.Congratulations to our scientists, engineers on successful test-firing of Agni II, indigenously developed medium-range, nuclear-capable missile- Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) February 20, 2018
Here are 5 Facts About Agni II missile you should know:
1. The intermediate-range nuclear capable ballistic Agni II is indigenously made and has already been inducted into the Indian Army.
2. Agni II missile has a strike range of more than 2,000 km and is 20 metres long.
3. Agni II missile weighs 17 tonnes and can carry a payload of 1,000 kg.
5. The navigation system in Agni II missile is guided by a novel scheme of state-of-the-art command and control system was propelled by solid rocket propellant system.
(With Inputs From IANS)