Agitation Under Mamata Banerjee To Be Organised In Delhi Soon: Trinamool

Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the BJP is targeting opposition leaders through raids. (File)

Slamming the union government over the "barbaric treatment" of the TMC's representatives by the Delhi Police, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said the party would soon launch a major agitation under the leadership of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the national capital.

Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, said a party delegation would call on West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday and submit a memorandum regarding the Centre withholding the dues of the state.

"The central government and its ministers are behaving like Zamindars. Yesterday after waiting for so many hours, the MoS rural development did not meet us. We were dragged out of the Krishi Bhawan by the police. This is BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's new India," he said while talking to reporters at the airport after returning to the city.

"Just wait for a few months, we will organise a bigger protest programme in New Delhi under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee," he said.

Abhishek Banerjee, while referring to the ED summons he received earlier in the day, alleged that the BJP is targeting opposition leaders through raids by ED and CBI.

