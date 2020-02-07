Again, PM Invokes Rahul Gandhi's 'Danda' Remark: 10 Points

There was chaos in parliament today, with rival MPs almost coming to blows. "Congress MPs came to my seat in the house, tried to attack me and snatch my papers," alleged Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who had raised Mr Gandhi's comments in the Lok Sabha and demanded his apology.

The speaker was forced to adjourn the house. When the house resumed, more disruptions forced another break.

"BJP obviously doesn't like me to speak in the house. So in a completely unparliamentary manner the Health Minister raised something that I had said outside, which he has no business doing. I think the main issue is that we are being stifled. We are not allowed to speak in parliament," Mr Gandhi told reporters.

On Thursday, PM Modi in parliament referred to Mr Gandhi's comment and joked that he would increase the number of Surya Namaskars (a yoga exercise) to prep his back for the "beating".

Mr Gandhi alleged the "PM doesn't behave like a Prime Minister". "Normally, a prime minister has a particular status, a prime minister has a particular way of behaving, a particular stature, our prime minister doesn't have these. He does not behave in a prime ministerial way," he told reporters outside Parliament on Friday.

In Assam, PM Modi congratulated the Bodos for the peace deal. "People in the whole of India are celebrating with you," PM Modi said of the accord that was signed on January 27 with Bodi insurgents, leading to them laying down arms.

"The manner in which the northeast situation was handled by earlier governments was disappointing. All they did was to control the situation when things went out of hand, but never did anything to find a permanent solution," PM Modi said.

"Our government takes tough decisions to find permanent solutions. There was a time when, for Delhi, the northeast was a distant region... Today, Delhi is at your doorstep," PM Modi said.

According to the agreement with the Bodos, the area would be called Bodoland Territorial Region and the centre would fast-track hill tribe status to Bodo people living in the hill districts of Assam. The Bodo language, with Devnagri script, will become an associate official language in Assam.