BJP 'Orchestrated Ruckus' In Parliament To Protect PM: Rahul Gandhi

A huge outcry erupted in parliament on Friday as the ruling BJP protested against Rahul Gandhi's comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The moment the Congress MP stood up to ask a question on medical colleges, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan shot back that he condemned in "no uncertain words" the "outlandish" remarks made by Mr Gandhi against PM Modi.

"Sir, please excuse me. Before I begin answering this question of dear Shri Rahul Gandhi-ji. I want to condemn in no uncertain words the outlandish language that he has used against the prime minister of the country," Harsh Vardhan said.

Speaker Om Birla asked the minister to stick to his answer.

As the minister continued to read out the statement, Congress MPs came to the speaker's chair shouting slogans against the minister's move.