After UP, Madhya Pradesh Plans Law To Recover Damages From Protesters

There will be a claims commissioner at the district level, who will report the loss to the tribunal

The Madhya Pradesh government is set to introduce a bill that will allow the administration to recover the cost of damages caused to public and private property by an individual or a group during protests. Claim tribunals will be instituted across the state to settle the claims and recover the losses incurred.

After Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Madhya Pradesh will be the third BJP-ruled state to enact such a law. In 2020, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formed tribunals to recover damages from those who destroy public property during riots.

Madhya Pradesh government has said that the new law to set up tribunals will be brought into effect soon. The tribunals will have powers similar to a civil court. The responsibility to furnish information about damage to public property will lie with district collectors. In the case of private property, the owner will have the same powers.

The cases in the tribunal will be resolved within three months and the order will only be challenged in the High Court. If the recovery is not paid, the property of the accused can also be auctioned. There will be a claims commissioner at the district level, who will visit the spot and report the loss to the tribunal.

State Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, while confirming the development said "A claims tribunal will be formed for recovery from those who pelt stones, damage government and private property. These tribunals will include officials of the ranks of director general of police, IG of police and secretary of the state government and will have powers of a civil court."

Congress said that it will oppose the bill. Former Law Minister and senior Congress leader PC Sharma said, "The constitution has given the right to protest to voters, to opposition they are bringing these laws because they have failed to fulfill the aspiration of the people and wants to suppress them. As a former Law Minister I am saying that this is legally not correct and we will oppose the move."

The Bill will come up for discussion in the winter session of the State Assembly scheduled to be held in November-end.