After Twitter Poll On 13-Digit Mobile Numbers, Congress' Clarification

"There is no change in mobile numbering plan which remains 10 digit. #BSNL preparing for machine to machine (m2m) communication where in 13 digit numbering scheme shall be used to connect billions of machines," BSNL had said on Twitter.
The 13-digit M2M numbering plan will be implemented from July 1. The 13-digit numbers will co-exist with 10-digit numbers, according to a report by news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS). The Department of Telecom (DoT) had okayed the scheme and a letter on it was sent to various departments on February 9.
The DoT said all service providers must ensure that their network elements including IT and other relevant systems are aligned with 13-digit numbering for M2M SIMs before July 1.
Experts estimate the number of M2M connected devices could be anywhere from 2000 crore to 10000 crore by 2020, according to an earlier recommendation by Telecom regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).