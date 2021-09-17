After Terror Module Busted In Delhi, Police Meet Agencies Over Security

Delhi: Many officials of nearby states and intelligence agencies were in attendance. (Representational)

A meeting among intelligence agencies and police forces of Delhi and its neighbouring states is underway to discuss the security scenario in the backdrop of Pakistan-backed terror module being busted in the national capital, officials said on Friday.

"The Afghanistan situation after the Taliban took over the country is also on the agenda," a senior police official said, adding the meeting was called by the Delhi Police.

The meeting was held at the Delhi Police headquarters to discuss the issue of terrorism and the security scenario in the neighbouring states, he added.

Several senior officials of neighbouring states and intelligence agencies attended the meeting.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police's Special Cell busted a Pakistan-organised terror module and arrested six men, including two Pak-ISI trained terrorists.

The terrorists were allegedly planning several blasts across the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, during the upcoming festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Ramleela, the police had said.

Pakistan-based Anees Ibrahim, who is brother of Dawood Ibrahim, was connected with the underworld operatives to execute the terror plan, they had said.

Interrogation has revealed that Pakistan terror module was being operated through two components -- via underworld and the Pak-ISI trained terror module, it had said.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US complete troop withdrawal on August 31 after a costly two-decade war.

Thousands of Afghan nationals and foreigners have fled the country to escape the new Taliban regime and to seek asylum in different nations.

