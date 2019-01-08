After Court's Verdict On Alok Verma, Mehbooba Mufti's Advice For Centre

Mehbooba Mufti said she welcomed the top court's decision to reinstate Alok Verma as the CBI chief.

All India | | Updated: January 08, 2019 12:36 IST
Mehbooba Mufti said the Centre should now stop "misusing" investigative agencies


Srinagar: 

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on Tuesday to reinstate Alok Verma as CBI director, saying the top court ruling had restored faith in independent institutions.

"Welcome SCs decision to reinstate #AlokVerma as CBI Dir. (It) reinstates belief in independent institutions of our democracy that are its pillars," Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the Centre should now stop "misusing" the investigative agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) for political ends.

"Time for the Central gov to stop misusing its influence to arm twist investigative agencies like (the) NIA & CBI for political vendetta," she added.

