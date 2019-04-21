After Serial Blasts In Sri Lanka, Security Stepped Up At Churches In Goa

Over 200 people have been killed in Sri Lanka in multiple explosions.

The Goa government on Sunday heightened security at the churches across the state following a string of blasts in Sri Lanka that killed over 160 people earlier in the day.

Talking to reporters, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said he has given instructions to state Director General of Police Pranab Nanda to step up security around the churches.

"Security has already been tightened around the churches. I will also be talking to the Archbishop of Goa seeking his help to ensure security of churches," he said.

"Goa needs to take extra precaution as the number of churches in the state is more," Mr Sawant said while condemning the blasts in Sri Lanka.

A string of near simultaneous blasts struck three churches and as many luxury hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing more than 160 people and injuring over 450 others.

