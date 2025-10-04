After Sena Leader's Comment On Balasaheb's Death, A Defamation Threat

The political slugfest between the Shiv Sena UBT and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena has intensified days after senior leader Ramdas Kadam's explosive remarks at the Dussehra rally over the death of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray. The controversy, now three days old, continues to snowball with exchanges between leaders from both Sena factions.

In a response to Kadam, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLC Anil Parab announced he will file a defamation case against Kadam, adding any compensation awarded would be donated to farmers.

Parab accused Kadam of "stooping to a disgraceful level" and said the comments made about Balasaheb Thackeray's final moments were "vulgar and insensitive."

"Balasaheb's illness is being politicised. A team of doctors was monitoring his condition round the clock. I was present during his final moments and am a witness to it," Parab said.

He also referred to a 1993 incident involving Kadam's wife, and questioned the former minister's moral ground to make such allegations.

"They hide their own wrongdoings and point fingers at others," Parab said, adding Kadam was being "pushed forward to dilute public affection for Uddhav Thackeray."

Kadam, in turn, hit back saying he would write to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding a CBI inquiry into claims surrounding Balasaheb Thackeray's death.

"I kept quiet so far, but now I will seek a CBI investigation. Let the truth come out," Kadam said. He alleged the news of Balasaheb Thackeray's death was delayed and key political leaders were not allowed to meet him in his final days.

Rejecting the allegations made by Parab, Kadam said, "They are defaming me. My wife was cooking when two stoves burst and caught fire. I will 100 per cent take this matter to court."

The row began when Kadam, during his address at the Shinde faction's Dussehra rally at NESCO Centre in Mumbai, alleged Balasaheb Thackeray's body was kept at Matoshree for two days before the death was announced publicly, a charge the UBT faction termed as "insulting and defamatory."

While Uddhav Thackeray avoided a direct response, saying he "doesn't answer traitors," the issue has now taken a legal turn with both sides threatening court action and demanding probes.