'Wasn't Comparing, But...': Bihar Cop's Clarification On Citing RSS To Describe Popular Front Of India's Methods

Comments by Manavjeet Dhillon, Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, had angered the BJP yesterday.

The Bihar police officer today said he "did not mean to compare" a terror module allegedly linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP.

Yesterday, while explaining how the group worked -- specifically on how a "terror module" linked with it tried to recruit members -- Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, the Senior Superintendent of Police of Patna, had cited the RSS's methods. "Like there are shakhas and training for using lathis by the RSS, similarly, under the guise of physical education, the PFI were calling the youth to their centre and promoting their ideology and attempting to brainwash them," he had told reporters.

This angered the BJP, junior partner in the state's ruling alliance with the Janata Dal (United). Former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi even said that the SSP "has lost his mental balance". Chief Minister Nitish Kumar then asked top police officers to seek an explanation from SSP Dhillon within 48 hours.

Today, SSP Dhillon sought to clarify his statement at a press conference. He said the controversy was a result of "selective misinterpretation".

"I was merely answering a journalist's question about how the group operated. I just described that as per the seized documents and the arrested men's recorded statements - these have been presented in court too - in which they had named an organisation when describing how they worked," he said.

"My intention was never to compare two organisations. It's a meaningless to say that I was doing any such thing," the officer added.