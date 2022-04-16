After Riots, Rajasthan Government's Hindutva Pitch On Hanuman Jayanti

Earlier, Ramayan recitals were organised by the state government on the occasion of Ramnavmi.

In what is being seen as the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government's Hindutva pitch, special prayers and sundarkand path were organised in two temples of every district in the state on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti (birth anniversary of Hindu God Hanuman). Earlier, Ramayan recitals were organised by the state government on the occasion of Ramnavmi (birth anniversary of Lord Ram). Both of these events were held by the state government's Devasthan department - the department that oversees temples and religious trusts in the state.

"We have organised sundarkand recitals in almost all temples run by the government. The Chief Minister believes that there is divinity in every being, that's why the Congress government has so many social welfare schemes. Now that Covid is over, we are going to start pilgrimage yatras for the elderly as well," said the minister for the Devasthan department Shakuntala Rawat, who personally oversaw and organised the sundarkand recital at the temple Shri Ramchandra Ji inside Jaipur's walled city on Saturday morning.

After communal clashes in Karauli town two weeks ago, the Congress and the BJP have been trading charges with the latter accusing the Congress-led state government of appeasement and the grand old party accusing the BJP of indulging in divisive politics.

A rally on the occasion of the Hindu new year on April 2 saw clashes between two communities in Karauli after which the government imposed Section 144 of the IPC in several districts stating that playing loud music, waving flags, and taking out processions will only be allowed after special permission from the district authorities.

"They are trying to create a Hindu-Muslim divide in this country. Are we not Hindus as well? We are proud to be Hindus, everyone is free to follow their faith but should also respect others' religion," the Chief Minister had said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has questioned the imposition of Section 144 in several districts of Rajasthan saying this creates obstacles to the celebration of festivals.

"Congress is following a policy of appeasement and playing vote bank politics to keep the majority community happy. All of us know what they did in Karauli. It's wrong to ban religious events. What they did for Hanuman Jayanti is welcome but it's a farce. It's fake, they are only doing this to ask for votes later," BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena said.

With elections in Rajasthan due next year, the political narrative is being set by both parties.