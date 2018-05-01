After Rahul Gandhi's Corruption Allegation, Minister Piyush Goyal's Crushing Retort

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have been demanding Mr Goyal's resignation following a report in The Wire on the minister's alleged involvement in a Rs 48-crore scam involving a private company, Flashnet.
Rebutting the charges, Mr Goyal tweeted that he was a "kaamdaar" (worker) and not a "naamdaar" (dynast) like Rahul Gandhi.
Till 26th May 2014, before I became a Minister, I was a professional Chartered Accountant & investment banker. Unlike you, Mr @RahulGandhi, I have not learnt well the art of living without working. I am also a kaamdaar (worker) and not a naamdaar (dynast)— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 1, 2018
Rahul Gandhi's tweet this morning had listed three points to justify his demand for Mr Goyal's resignation.
A graphic linked to his tweet alleged that the minister had sold the stock of a company he owned at 1000 times the face value, while he was a junior minister in the power department. The purchaser, Piramal group, had an interest in the power sector, Mr Gandhi alleged.
Piyush Goyal's, 48 CR. #FlashNet Scam is about deceit, conflict of interest and greed. The evidence is on the table. Yet, the media will not touch the story.Comments#GoyalMustResignpic.twitter.com/WeUaSAT8wg— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 1, 2018
Mr Goyal, who was handling the power ministry as a junior minister with independent charge, was elevated to the cabinet in September last year with the railways and coal portfolio.
Providing a new descriptor to his party to target Rahul Gandhi with, PM Modi had said derisively at a rally in Karnataka earlier today: "Rahul ji, u are naamdaar, we are kaamdaar. We can't even sit in front of you."