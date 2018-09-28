After Rahul Gandhi's 'China' Dig, #MadeInAmethi Insults Trend On Twitter

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had yesterday said PM Narendra Modi had failed to encourage manufacturing in India and most things continued to be made in China.

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 28, 2018 16:43 IST
Rahul Gandhi is the lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi (File)

New Delhi: 

A day after Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over its record in creating jobs and bolstering manufacturing in the country, BJP supporters took to Twitter to mock the Congress chief's performance as the lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

Using the hashtag #MadeInAmethi, tweets and memes doled out insults, many of which depicted defective products and billed them as those manufactured in the western UP town. By late afternoon, the hashtag - a phrase that ties together tweets on one subject - was one of the top trending topics on Twitter.

Yesterday, BJP president Amit Shah had attacked Mr Gandhi for his dig at the Modi government that the giant Rs 3,000 crore statue of freedom movement icon Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel being built in Gujarat will be "Made in China".

"At a time when India is uniting to pay tributes to Sardar Patel by building a grand 'Statue of Unity' the Congress president is spreading canards to discredit the project. Shame!" Mr Shah tweeted.

Mr Shah's outburst came after the Congress president attacked the Modi government for "insulting" Sardar Patel, saying that the statue being built for him in Gujarat is "Made in China".

"Look at your phone, look under your shoes and your clothes, all of it is Made in China. Narendra Modi ji is building Sardar Patel's statue in Gujarat. It will be world's tallest statue but it will be Made In China. They have insulted Sardar Patel," Mr Gandhi, said while addressing a campaign rally in Madhya Pradesh's Satna.

Mr Gandhi's statement appeared to draw from reports earlier this month that said several hundred Chinese labourers, were among the army of 2,500 workers, toiling around the clock to put 5,000 squares of bronze cladding on the figure of India's first Deputy Prime Minister.

Rahul GandhiAmethiMade in China

