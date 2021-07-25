After Punjab, Congress To Resolve Rajasthan Infighting, Key Meet Today

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra has called a meeting of MLAs this morning, just days after the party settled the political tension and tussle among its two big leaders - Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu - in Punjab. There is a strong buzz that a cabinet expansion is on the cards.

In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot have been involved in a standoff.

KC Venugopal, general secretary (organistaion), is also headed to Jaipur. The Rajya Sabha MP said it was official work.

Sachin Pilot, along with 18 MLAs, had rebelled against the leadership of Mr Gehlot last year.

Earlier this week, Mr Pilot had indicated that the Congress would take suitable steps soon to address issues raised by him.

He had said that he is in touch with the party high command over the issues raised by him and hoped that the required steps would be taken soon.

Last month, the MLAs from Pilot camp said that the party should fulfil the promises made to Pilot last month, following which the demand for cabinet expansion and political appointments gained momentum.

The state cabinet, which can have a maximum of 30 ministers, has 21 members in the council of ministers, including the Chief Minister, and nine slots are vacant.