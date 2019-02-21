Top Court May Hear Plea Tomorrow On Protection For Kashmiris After Pulwama

The plea needs to be urgently heard as it concerns safety of Kashmiri students, a senior advocate said.

The Supreme Court is likely to take up a petition tomorrow that seeks protection for Kashmiris who are living across the country amid reports of harassment and attacks after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama killed over CRPF soldiers last week.

Supreme Court advocate Tariq Adeeb, who filed the petition along with a request for urgent hearing, also mentioned controversial tweets by Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy who endorsed a call to boycott "everything Kashmiri".

"An appeal from a retired colonel of the Indian Army: Don't visit Kashmir, don't go to Amarnath for the next 2 years. Don't buy articles from Kashmir emporia or Kashmiri tradesman who come every winter. Boycott everything Kashmiri. I am inclined to agree (sic)," the Meghalaya Governor had tweeted, drawing strong protests from former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Though a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices LN Rao and Sanjiv Khanna declined to list the matter for today, they took note of a submission by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves that the petition needs to be urgently heard as it concerns safety and security of students.

Mr Adeeb in his petition said people from Kashmir valley, especially students, have been harassed and attacked after the suicide car bombing last week.

The government has said those who disturb peace or spread rumour will face severe punishment. Helplines also have been launched by the police in several states. The Central Reserve Police Force, which lost over 40 of its soldiers in the terror strike, has asked those who need help to contact them via a helpline.

Three days after the attack on the CRPF convoy last week, the Home Ministry had told all the states and Union Territories to ensure the safety of people from Jammu and Kashmir after it received reports of harassment and threats against them, as the nation mourned the deaths of the soldiers.