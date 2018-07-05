After PM's Pakoda Remark, Minister Thinks Making Pickles Lucrative Job

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat cited the example of one of his friend's wife who is now a millionaire by making pickles.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said weather and the market are two biggest enemies of farmers

Bhopal: 

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stand on treating selling 'pakodas' (fritters) as a proper job, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday touted making and selling 'achar' (pickle) as a lucrative employment opportunity.

"I advised the wife of one of my friends to make pickles, she made it a profession and now within two years, her company has a turnover of Rs 2 crore," he told reporters.

In response to another question, the Minister of State for Agriculture termed the weather and the market as the two biggest enemies of farmers.

He also ruled out any cut in prices of diesel, which farmers use to operate pumps for irrigation.

