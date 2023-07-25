After Opposition's No-Confidence Motion Plan, Coordinated Attack From BJP

Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Pralhad Joshi and Kiren Rijiju tweeted slamming the opposition.

The United Opposition's plan to move a no-confidence motion against the government drew a synchronised attack from the BJP's leaders and Union ministers this evening. All of it was directed at "INDIA" -- an acronym for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

It was a follow-up to the barrage of derisive tags from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the weekly meet of the BJP parliamentary Party earlier today, PM Modi had called the opposition "directionless".

"Indian National Congress. East India company. Indian Mujahideen. Popular Front of India - these are also INDIA. Just using the name INDIA does not mean anything," senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad quoted him as saying.

Shortly after, BJP JP Nadda cited the example of a "child who failed his exam".

"There was a child who failed in all his exams. He was hated by his classmates and neighbours. So the parents thought of changing his name to change his perception. Isn't the case similar to that of I.N.D.I.A?" Mr Nadda tweeted.

The big push came in the evening, when ministers and key leaders, including Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Pralhad Joshi and Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

"In a bid to get rid of its hounding past, the opposition alliance has changed its nomenclature. But merely changing the name to I.N.D.I.A. will not erase their past deeds from public memory. The people of our country are wise enough to see through this propaganda and will treat this old product with a new label with the same disapproval," read the tweet from Amit Shah.

नाम बदलने से ना चेहरा बदलता है, ना चाल-चरित्र,

ये कुछ और नहीं, बस एक विफल कोशिश है... — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) July 25, 2023

Irony that those who seek intervention from abroad now believe that I.N.D.I.A can serve as a cover.



Not to worry; the people will see through it. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 25, 2023

Mr Rahul Gandhi works against the interests of the country but fooling the people by misusing INDIA just like Popular Front of INDIA, INDIAN Mujahideen, East INDIA Company.... — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 25, 2023

Mr Shah's tweet drew a retort from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"It seems that the arrow has hit the mark… It is hurting a lot…," read his tweet in Hindi.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, whose party, along with the Congress is spearheading the no-confidence motion, declared their plans in the evening.

"The overall Parliamentary strategy is in place for the INDIA parties. Tactics to execute that strategy evolve every day. Rule 198 of the Lok Sabha states the procedure of moving a no confidence motion. Picture abhi baki hai!" he told reporters.

The plan for a no-confidence motion came amid a massive logjam in parliament over the situation on Manipur, on which the opposition demands a discussion and a statement from the Prime Minister in both houses. The government is willing to allow only a discussion and a statement from the Union Home Minister.

The session -- starting a day after a video of two tribal women being marched naked went viral – has been mostly unproductive, in view of the government's long list of bills for this session.

In a tweet, Mr O'Brien also said PM Modi's "comparison of a political alliance to a terrorist group is a desperate move to divert public mind from the Manipur crisis".

"Instead of talking outside the Parliament, we challenge him to discuss the Manipur issue in the house. Prioritize people over politics!" he had added.

Congress's Rahul Gandhi had reacted sharply too. "Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur," his tweet read.