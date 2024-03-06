After Massive Turnout At PM Modi's Rally, Women From Sandeshkhali Meet Him

PM Modi held a massive public rally at Barasat in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met a group of women from Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against Trinamool leaders have been levelled.

PM Modi met them following a public rally at Barasat in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district where Sandeshkhali is located. The rally saw a massive turnout, especially by women.

"After the public meeting, the Prime Minister met a few women from Sandeshkhali. The women spoke about the atrocities that were perpetrated on them," BJP state general secretary Agnimitra Paul told Press Trust of India over phone.

BJP sources told Press Trust of India that the women became emotional while narrating their ordeal to the Prime Minister, who heard them patiently "like a father figure".

The riverine island of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has been on the boil over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts.



