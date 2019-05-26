JDS Asks Party Members Not To Speak To Media After Massive Poll Defeat

The Karnataka coalition government is led by HD Kumaraswamy. (File)

After the massive defeat faced by Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress alliance in the national elections, JD(S) working president MS Narayan Rao has issued a circular to the party leaders, spokespersons and legislators asking them to not participate in TV debates or give any statements to the media.

The BJP has won 25 out of 28 parliamentary seats in Karnataka, which a state government by the Congress, JD(S) alliance, while one seat each was bagged the coalition partners and an independent candidate.

Congress heavyweights including Rizwan Arshad, Krishna Byregowda, BK Hariprasad, Mallikarjun Kharge and HD Deve Gowda lost from their respective constituencies against the BJP candidates.

Earlier, taking the moral responsibility for the Congress party's humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, the party's campaign committee chairman HK Patil had resigned from his post.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 17 seats in the state while the Congress and the JD(S) were restricted to nine and two seats, respectively.

The assembly elections in Karnataka in 2018 had let to a hung assembly with BJP as the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member assembly while the ruling coalition had 117 members with 79 legislators from Congress, 37 from JD(S) and 1 from BSP.

