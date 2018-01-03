After Many Rejections, AAP Finds Nominees For Rajya Sabha AAP Nominees for Rajya Sabha: Sanjay Singh, Delhi-based businessman Sushil Gupta and chartered accountant ND Gupta were nominated by the party.

Highlights Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N D Gupta chosen as Rajya Sabha nominees Decision taken at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence at a meeting Kumar Vishwas, who was angling for a slot, did not attend the meeting



The decision was taken at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in a meeting attended by around 56 party lawmakers.



The party's highest decision making body, the Political Affairs Committee or PAC, met soon after and formally approved the decision.



"Sushil Gupta has made big contributions in the education and health sectors in Delhi and Haryana. He provides free education to 15,000 children. Narayan Das Gupta is the former president of the ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountant of India)," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.



Kumar Vishwas, who was angling for a Rajya Sabha slot, did not attend the PAC meeting although he is a member of the committee.



Elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi would be held on January 16. The AAP, which enjoys a brute majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, is set to win all three seats.



The last date to file nominations for the three Rajya Sabha seats is January 5.







