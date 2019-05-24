After Madhya Pradesh State Polls Loss, BJP Wins 28 Of 29 Lok Sabha Seats

The Congress, currently in power in the state, was reduced to just one seat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won the last two Lok Sabha seats where counting went on well past Thursday midnight, taking its overall tally to 28 in Madhya Pradesh.

Sitting BJP MP Janadhan Mishra defeated Congress candidate Siddharth Tiwari by a margin of 3,12,807 votes from the Rewa Lok Sabha seat.

In Bhind, BJP's Sandhya Rai trounced Congress nominee Devashish Jararia by a margin of 1,99,885 votes.

In Rewa and Bhind, the counting process concluded at around 3.30 am.

With this, results of all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh are out.

The BJP, which lost assembly elections just six months ago, made a spectacular comeback in the Lok Sabha polls, winning 28 of the 29 seats at stake.

The Congress, currently in power in the state, was reduced to just one seat.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019