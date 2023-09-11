After Last Week's Temple Visit, Shivraj Chouhan Returns To Thank For Rainfall

Shivraj Singh Chouhan offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday visited Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and expressed gratitude for good rain in the state.

"I have come to pay obeisance to Mahakal Maharaj. When we came here last Monday, there was a famine situation in the state. Due to lack of water the crops had started drying up and at many places there were cracks in the fields. The faces of the farmers were dull and they were in great trouble," he told reporters.

Last week, Mr Chouhan had offered prayers at the temple over a drought-like situation in the state.

"Farming means the entire economy, if farming is good then the businessman's shop will also run. If the businessman's shop will run then the goods made in the factories will also be lifted and the factories will also run, capital will be generated and investment will come as well," he said.

The Chief Minister also urged the public to worship the God in their respective temples, according to their traditions.

"It is raining well today, so again I have come to pay obeisance to Baba Mahakal. May all be happy, may all be healthy, may all be prosperous, may all be well-being, may there be good crops, may women be empowered, may investment come to Madhya Pradesh, should employment opportunities increase, should there be good education and may all together grow further," Mr Chouhan said.