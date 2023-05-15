After Karnataka Loss Analysis, BJP Moves To Prep Battles For 3 States

Karnataka's clear vote against incumbency also contributed to the BJP's defeat

Smarting under the humiliating outcome in Karnataka, but ready to turn the loss into an opportunity, the BJP has started to analyse what went wrong in the only southern state where it was in power.

BJP sources blame the Karnataka rout on the 'image' of the government and the charge of corruption that they believe stuck. Despite an aggressive campaign spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the corruption charge was hard to shake off.

The linking of "Bajrang Bali" with Bajrang Dal proved to be an imprudent step. In hindsight, it appears that raising this issue only consolidated the minority community votes in favour of the Congress, BJP sources said.

Although the BJP remained consistent with its vote share, the depletion of the regional party Janata Dal (Secular) vote share came as a boost for the Congress in the old Mysuru region.

Karnataka's clear vote against incumbency also contributed to the BJP's defeat, but what has hurt the party the most is the "Lingayat defection".

Many loyalists of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who fought either independently or on a Congress ticket, have defeated BJP candidates.

The BJP has already started preparing for the crucial big states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh - where assembly elections will be held this year.

Amit Malviya, the BJP's social media team chief, organised strategy meetings in Jaipur and Raipur and will leave for Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal this week. Rejuvenation of the team and communication plans for the next six months have been chalked out, sources said.

With 20 long years of anti-incumbency, Madhya Pradesh will be a challenge for the BJP. In Rajasthan, however, the public infighting in the Congress has likely prepared the ground for the BJP's return to power, sources said.

In all the three states where elections are due this year, the BJP and Congress are in direct contest.