'Dragon And Elephant Dance Correct Choice For China, India': Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping said to achieve Dragon and Elephant Dance is the only correct choice.

Chinese President Xi Jinping today said India and China "should take a correct view of each other's development and enhance strategic mutual trust". "No matter from any point of view, China and India should be good neighbours and good partners who live in harmony and move forward hand in hand," he said in a statement after returning from a two-day visit to India, where he held a range of discussions from trade to security with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"To achieve Dragon and Elephant Dance is the only correct choice for China and India, which is in the fundamental interests of both countries and their peoples," President Xi said in a statement.

After the two-day talks, which was mostly confined to the conversations between the two leaders in a relaxed manner followed by delegation-level talks in the end, President Xi said, "Differences between the two countries should be viewed in a correct way. We should not let them dilute the overall interests of bilateral cooperation. At the same time, we should seek understanding through communication and constantly resolve differences."

"The two countries should and should be able to walk out of a grand road of friendly cooperation between two neighbouring powers... China hopes to develop itself well and India well. China and India should make mutual achievements and illuminate each other," President Xi said in the statement.

