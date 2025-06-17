After Honeymoon Murder, Meghalaya Bans Renting Private Vehicles For Commercial Use

In the wake of the tragic murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore-based businessman, who was killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, the state government has banned renting out private vehicles for commercial purposes. The move to ban renting private vehicles -- both two-wheelers and four-wheelers -- is to ensure tourist safety.

A public notice issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Transport dated June 13, 2025, clarified that Meghalaya has not implemented the Rent-a-Motorcycle or Rent-a-Cab schemes. Therefore, no individual or agency is legally authorised to offer private vehicles for hire in the state.

The notice also referenced key sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which prohibit such practices:

Section 66 requires a valid permit for transport vehicles,

Section 192A prescribes penalties for unauthorised use of vehicles for commercial gain, and

Section 207 empowers authorities to seize vehicles found in violation.

The violators will face severe consequences, including fines, vehicle seizure and potential imprisonment, warned David D Sangma, the Commissioner of Transport.

Speaking on the enforcement, Superintendent of Police (Traffic), East Khasi Hills, K Prasad, said, "We have received the order from the Commissioner of Transport and have activated all our ground staff and traffic personnel. Anyone found violating the provisions during checking will face strict action as per the Motor Vehicles Act."

Mr Prasad shared that checks have already begun at multiple key locations within and around Shillong.

"We are inspecting vehicles coming both from outside and within the city. We've deployed our traffic personnel at prime spots such as Mawlai, MES Junction, and tourist viewpoints. If anyone is found hiring or giving private vehicles without valid permits, action will be taken under Sections 182E and 207 of the MVI Act," he said.

He further stated that unregistered services like Rapido will also fall under the purview of the new directive.

"Rapido services not registered under the Transport Department will be covered under this action too," he said.

The directive comes in the backdrop of the honeymoon murder, where a man, Raja, was allegedly murdered by his wife, Sonam, days after their marriage. Sonam's boyfriend, Raj, and his three friends helped orchestrate the murder.

Raja and Sonam got married on May 11 and left for their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 20. A day later, they were in the capital city of Shillong. On May 22, they went out on Keating Road and rented a scooty, which they rode from Shillong to the tourist spot Sohra, also known as Cherrapunji.

On May 23, after checking out from a homestay, the two reportedly went missing, and their rented vehicle was found abandoned in a village nearby. The scooty was not registered with the state authorities.

After the horrific murder, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh stated that the government is revisiting the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016, to bolster safety measures. He also announced that the Meghalaya Tourism App, which tracks tourist movement and transport usage, would be made mandatory for all accommodations for visitor registration.