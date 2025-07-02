Meghalaya's Latest Move For Tourists Safety After Honeymoon Murder

Meghalaya has made it mandatory for all tourist accommodations to register with the state tourism department. The latest ruling applies to all hotels, guest houses, homestays, lodges, inns and bed-and-breakfast establishments, said the Meghalaya Tourism Department.

This comes in the wake of 'honeymoon murder' - where Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore-based businessman, was killed by his wife during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

The couple was reported missing within three days of their visit to Meghalaya. Later, Raja's dead body was found in a gorge, but his wife, Sonam, was still missing until she surrendered to the Uttar Pradesh police and confessed to the crime.

Sonam's boyfriend, Raj, and his three friends helped orchestrate the murder.

What came to be known as the honeymoon murder raised serious concerns about safety among tourists. Ever since then, the government has been taking measures to clear all apprehensions.

The mandatory online registration of all accommodations will involve daily digital reporting of guest check-ins and check-outs. This includes critical details such as the number of visitors, their gender, place of origin (state or country), and identity verification (ID proof, visa details, and C-form uploads for foreign nationals).

All accommodation providers are also required to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from both the district administration and district police before operating in the state.

For the same, the state government has launched an online portal and a mobile application.

The non-compliance with the regulation will result in legal action.

Last month, Meghalaya made it mandatory for tourists to hire authorised and recognised guides while trekking in the East Khasi Hills district for safety.

The state government has also banned renting out private vehicles -- both two-wheelers and four-wheelers -- for commercial purposes. A public notice issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Transport dated June 13, 2025, clarified that Meghalaya has not implemented the Rent-a-Motorcycle or Rent-a-Cab schemes. Therefore, no individual or agency is legally authorised to offer private vehicles for hire in the state.