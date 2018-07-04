Adityapur In Jamshedpur Becomes Second All Women Railway Station In India

In talks with RPF to deploy women guards at the railway station, says officials (Representational)

Adityapur railway station in Jharkhand is all set to become an "all-women" railway station soon, senior officials said on Wednesday.

The railway station, under Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway (SER), will be only the second such station after Hijili in West Bengal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the division, Bhaskar said.

"We have already started deputing women staff," he said.

"We are also holding talks with Railway Protection Force (RPF) to deploy women RPF guards in the proposed women railway station," Mr Bhaskar said.

The Principal Chief Commercial Manager of SER, Prasant Kumar Sahu, would declare it an all-women railway station soon following an inspection, he added.