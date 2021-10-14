After Garba Dance, BJP's Pragya Thakur Plays Kabaddi

Pragya Thakur is seen playing kabaddi at an event

BJP MP Pragya Thakur, out on bail in the Malegaon case on medical grounds, was seen playing kabaddi in her latest outing.

In a video, the saffron-robed parliamentarian is seen enjoying a round of kabaddi with women players at a ground in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, her constituency. She was visiting a Kali temple on Wednesday when the players urged her to join them.

Congress leader BV Srinivas scoffed: "When is her next hearing at the NIA (National Investigation Agency) court?"

The Congress has repeatedly called out the BJP leader over videos showing her dancing and playing basketball, when she received the COVID-19 vaccine at home on health grounds.

Pragya Thakur, 51, is out on bail in the Malegaon blasts case on health grounds and has begged off several court hearings over medical issues.

But critics say the BJP MP has displayed no infirmity in recent videos that went viral. She was seen breaking into a Garba dance while visiting Navratri celebrations.

Earlier this year, she was seen shooting hoops at a basketball court in a Bhopal stadium. She also dancing at a wedding she helped organize at her own home.

Pragya Thakur was in jail for nine years in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case before being granted bail in 2017.

Six people were killed and over 100 others injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from Mumbai in north Maharashtra.

In January, a court in Mumbai granted her exemption from physical appearance after she requested it on medical grounds.