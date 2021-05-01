After Fabiflu, Gautam Gambhir Offers Oxygen Concentrators For Free In Delhi

Gautam Gambhir's announcement on Fabiflu distribution had provoked a backlash on social media(FILE)

Days after being criticised for his offer to distribute anti-viral drug Fabiflu, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday said he will provide oxygen concentrators for free to those who need it in Delhi.

Those who want the concentrators would have to drop a WhatsApp message and fill up a form, Mr Gambhir tweeted.

For days I have been trying to arrange concentrators. Finally they are here. Those in need can Whatsapp msg at 8595785545, fill up a form & we will arrange one for FREE! Delhi will not give up! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 1, 2021

The Delhi High Court had earlier this week questioned if the East Delhi MP had license to procure and distribute Fabiflu in large quantities. His announcement on distribution of Fabiflu also provoked a backlash on social media with several leaders of the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party slamming his move.

"People of East Delhi can get 'Fabiflu' from MP office (2, Jagriti Enclave) for FREE between 10-5. Kindly get Aadhar & prescription," he wrote.

The BJP leader's office, in a statement, said he has arranged 200 oxygen concentrators for those having mild or moderate symptoms of the infection in the national capital.

"People residing anywhere in Delhi can get an oxygen concentrator from Gambhir's office at 2, Jagriti Enclave, East Delhi, by providing a doctor's prescription, recent saturation level of the patient and Aadhaar details," according to the statement quoted by news agency PTI.

Amid the spiralling number of coronavirus cases, the hospitals in Delhi are at a breaking point, with shortages of beds, drugs and oxygen.

Meanwhile, the national capital will stay in lockdown for another week because of the deluge of cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

On Friday the city reported over 27,000 new cases and 375 deaths in 24 hours - the 13th straight day with more than 20,000 cases per day.