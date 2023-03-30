After Delhi, AAP's Nationwide 'Remove PM, Save Country' Poster Campaign

The BJP retaliated by displaying "Kejriwal Hatao, Delhi Bachao" posters across the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will today launch posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 11 languages across the country.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will display posters in states across the country on March 30. All state units of the party have been asked to paste posters in their respective states. The posters have been printed in 11 languages," AAP leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The latest poster war comes just days after "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" (remove Modi, save India) posters appeared on walls and electricity poles across Delhi, resulting in 49 FIRs and the arrest of six people.

Responding to the arrests, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said even the British did not arrest those who put up posters against them during the independence movement.

"Even before independence when freedom fighters used to put up posters, there were no FIRs or action against them by the British," Mr Kejriwal said as quoted by news agency PTI. "Bhagat Singh had pasted a lot of posters during the British rule, not a single FIR was lodged against him."

Six people, including two printing press owners, were arrested and several cases were filed after AAP's posters targetting PM Modi appeared on walls in the national capital.

The arrests were made for defacing public property and the posters did not carry the name of the printing press where they were printed, the police said.