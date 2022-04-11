After Defections, AAP Dissolves Its Himachal Pradesh Working Committee

Satyendra Jain announced AAP's decision on Twitter. (File)

The AAP on Monday dissolved its Himachal Pradesh working committee after some more of its leaders from the hill state, including its woman wing chief Mamata Thakur, joined the BJP.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain announced the party's decision, saying the new state working committee for poll-bound bound Himachal Pradesh will be "reorganised soon".

"Himachal Pradesh's Aam Aadmi Party state working committee has been dissolved. The new state working committee will be reorganised soon," Jain tweeted announcing the party's decision on the microblogging site.

Union minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after its state leaders joined the BJP, saying its head and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will find it difficult to save his party's organisation in Himachal Pradesh.

Last Friday, AAP Himachal Pradesh president Anup Kesari, general secretary (organisation) Satish Thakur and Una district chief Iqbal Singh had joined the BJP in the presence of its president JP Nadda and Thakur in the national capital.

Seeking to downplay the defections from its state unit, the AAP had then said that it was going to sack them, claiming that all the three leaders joining the BJP were "tainted" and there was allegation against Mr Kesari of indecent behaviour with women.

Mr Kesari lashed out at the AAP leadership for indulging in "character assassination" and alleged they were "fake nationalists" and full of arrogance.

He and Mamata Thakur accused the AAP of ignoring party members in the state, and lauded the BJP for its programmes.

Anurag Thakur, who hails from the state, said the AAP has been jolted so much by its leaders quitting the party that it has begun levelling allegations to insult them, including women.

"Kejriwal had thought about forming government in the state but he is finding it tough to save his party's organisation," he said.

Elections are due in Himachal Pradesh later this year.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)