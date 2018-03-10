After Factory Blast In Maharashtra's Palghar, Officer Charged For Allegedly Refusing To Send Fire Engines

A major fire broke out after an explosion inside a boiler of a chemicals factory in the district on Thursday night, in which three people were killed and 15 others injured.
"We have booked the fire officer SS Borkar of Tarapore fire station following a complaint by District Collector Prashant Narnawre," said in-charge Inspector Prakash Birajdar of Boisar police station.
Mr Birajdar said the officer did not send fire engines to the spot even after requests were made by the police control room.
Meanwhile, Palghar Guardian Minister Vishnu Savara has ordered an inqury into the incident and assured that the guilty will be punished.