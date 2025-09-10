After Bihar, Simultaneous Voter Roll Revision To Be Done Across India: Sources

Days after the Bihar roll-out, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, an intensive re-verification of electoral rolls, will now be carried out nationwide simultaneously by the Election Commission, sources have told NDTV.

No official date has been announced yet as to when the mammoth exercise will begin, sources said.

Earlier today, the poll body met chief electoral officers of all states and Union Territories to discuss the modalities of the pan-India SIR exercise.

The poll body had announced its decision to conduct SIR in the entire country "for the discharge of its constitutional mandate to protect the integrity of electoral rolls" through its order on June 24 this year.

With Bihar due for polls, the top poll body rolled out the exercise in Bihar first, announcing that the schedule for the rest of the country would be issued "separately in due course".

