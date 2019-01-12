After Baby's Body Split Into 2 During Delivery, Rajasthan Nurse Arrested

The nurse pulled so hard at the tiny body that it split and the head was left in the womb.

The male nurse Amrit Lal who botched the delivery in Rajasthan by splitting the baby's body into two was arrested on Friday evening. The other nurse Jhujhaar Singh who helped in the cover-up of the crime is on the run. Murder charges have been added to the criminal complaint against the two nurses.

The nurses were earlier suspended as the two did not call the doctor and decided to go ahead with the delivery. During the "difficult" delivery, in which the position of the foetus was tricky, the nurse pulled so hard at the tiny body that it split and the head was left in the womb.

After the tragedy, the nurses did not inform any one and deposited the baby's body in the mortuary. They asked the woman's husband to take her to a hospital in Jodhpur saying her condition was critical.

The family reached the Umaid hospital in Jodhpur where the doctors induced labour to start the birth. They were shocked when the woman delivered only the head and placenta.

The family was informed and her husband filed a complaint against the Ramgarh hospital staff.

The woman is doing fine and does not seem to be under any kind of trauma, Dr Ranjana Desai, Superintendent at Umaid hospital, told NDTV.

Dr BL Bunkar, Chief Medical and Health Officer of Jaisalmer said that the doctor on duty Dr Nikhil Sharma, who was not called for the delivery, has been removed and put on APO (awaiting posting orders). He will submit the report in the case within a week.