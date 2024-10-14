After Baba Siddique's Murder, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Makes A Promise

Baba Siddique's murder shocked the state and triggered widespread concerns about public safety.

After former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son's office on Saturday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that those responsible for Siddique's brutal murder will not escape justice.

"Our responsibility is to maintain law and order. Whoever is responsible for Baba Siddique's murder will not be spared," Mr Shinde said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the law and order situation had deteriorated during the tenure of the previous Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. According to Mr Shinde, under the MVA's administration, security measures had weakened, leading to a rise in criminal incidents, adding that his government would ensure that justice is delivered and that lawbreakers face the full weight of the law.

The murder of Mr Siddique shocked the state and triggered widespread concerns about public safety. The Mumbai Police has arrested two suspects in connection with the case. A third suspect remains at large, and the Chief Minister assured the public that efforts are being intensified to apprehend the fugitive. Shinde stated, "The third accused is on the run.

"Yesterday's incident of Baba Siddique's murder is unfortunate and sad. Mumbai Police has arrested two people, one is from UP and the other from Haryana. The third accused is on the run. He will be arrested soon. They will not be spared no matter who they are be it the Bishnoi gang or any underworld gang. Strict action will be taken. Those who are receiving threats, their safety is the state government's responsibility and it will fulfil its responsibility," Mr Shinde said.

According to police, Mr Siddique was shot multiple times, sustaining two critical gunshot wounds to his chest. He was immediately rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital where he died shortly after his arrival.

A political slugfest erupted over the killing between the ruling BJP and Opposition parties. While the BJP-led Maharashtra government has requested not to "politicise" the incident, Opposition leaders, notably from the Congress, have slammed the ruling dispensation over what they describe as a "collapse of law and order."