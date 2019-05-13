After Amit Shah's 'Kangal Bangla' Jibe, Trinamool Says 'Pukeworthy'

Amit Shah said the BJP will "restore the glory of Bengal" at a campaign in the state.

BJP chief Amit Shah triggered a political storm in Bengal today, claiming at a rally that the Mamata Banerjee's government has reduced "Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal)" to "Kangal Bangla (destitute Bengal)". It infuriated the state's ruling Trinamool Congress, whose leader Derek O'Brien called Amit Shah "puke-worthy" in a tweet carrying the hashtag "#LowLife".

Mr Shah, who had squeezed in six more rallies by himself and Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the elections end on Sunday, could only hold two of the day's scheduled rallies.

Mamata Banerjee's government had allegedly refused permission for his chopper to land in Kolkata, and withdrew permission for one of the two rallies in the city.

In his address at the remaining two, Amit Shah had launched a merciless attack on the Chief Minister, accusing her of blocking him to save her nephew, who, Mr Shah said, was contesting from one of the areas.

"We will restore the glory of Bengal," said the BJP chief, who is targeting 23 of Bengal's 42 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

"Mamata Banerjee has turned Sonar (golden) Bangla into Kangal (pauper) Bangla. She is only interested in protecting infiltrators to secure her vote bank. But her vote bank won't be able to save her from imminent defeat," he asserted.

"The Mamata Banerjee government is visibly perplexed. She wants to stop me from attending rallies. Can you (Banerjee) prevent your defeat this way? The TMC can stop me from attending rallies but can't stop the victory march of the BJP in Bengal," he maintained.

Within hours, senior Trinamool Congress leader and party spokesperson Derek O'Brien tweeted:

That puke- worthy Shah had the audacity to use the term কাঙাল বাংলা 'Kangal Bangla' today at a rally. The people of Bengal will give him and Modi a fitting reply in Phase 7. That #LowLife insults Bengal — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 13, 2019

Amit Shah also issued a "challenge" to the Chief Minister -- "Mamata didi, I am chanting Jai Shri Ram here and leaving for Kolkata, arrest me if you have guts".

The last nine seats that are yet to vote in Bengal, will have polling on Sunday. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.