Elections 2019: 'I'm Chanting Jai Shri Ram, Arrest Me,' Amit Shah Dares Mamata Banerjee

Amit Shah, speaking at a rally today in Bengal, challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to arrest him for shouting "Jai Shri Ram", hours after the administration denied permission to one of his rallies.

The state government reportedly denied permission for Amit Shah's rally in Jadavpur and also withdrew its clearance for the BJP president's helicopter to land last night.

"Mamata didi, I am chanting Jai Shri Ram here and leaving for Kolkata, arrest me if you have guts," Amit Shah said, campaigning in South 24 Paraganas.

"I was to visit three places today, but Mamata's ji's nephew is contesting from one of the seats so she is scared her nephew will lose, and that's why she cancelled the permission for our rally," Amit Shah said, addressing the gathering.

The BJP said Amit Shah was "compelled to hold only two rallies" but the people would give a fitting reply to Mamata Banerjee on May 23, the day the results will be declared.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Election Commission should act against the Bengal government. "This is murder of democracy. The EC should take cognizance of the matter. If important leaders are not allowed to hold rallies, then what is the meaning of elections," Mr Javadekar questioned.

He said the Bengal administration had been denying permission to the events of Amit Shah and other BJP leaders because the ruling Trinamool was worried about growing support for the party. Mamata Banerjee's party, he said, was using "undemocratic means" to target the BJP.

Nine of Bengal's 42 seats will vote in the last phase of the general election.

