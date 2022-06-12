39 Hours And Counting, Chhattisgarh Boy Trapped In 80-Feet Borewell

A robot team from Gujarat has arrived tp support the rescue operations.

An 11-year-old boy with speech and hearing problems continues to remain trapped 39 hours after he fell into an 80-feet deep abandoned borewell in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district.

The rescue teams, who have been exploring every possible way to bring the boy out, have now roped in a remote-controlled 'borewell rescue' robot from Gujarat. Besides teams from the state disaster response force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Odisha have joined the rescue work.

Officials said the boy is being fed bananas and juice and that his family is in touch with him.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has shared a video on Twitter in which he is seen talking to the family of the boy over a video call. He said a robot team from Gujarat has arrived and all efforts will be made to rescue the boy.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister said he is monitoring the situation and tweeted that the NDRF team from Odisha has arrived at Pihird-Malkharoda village and the rescue operation is under the monitoring of an expert.

According to Janjgir-Champa Superintendent of Police Vijay Agarwal, a JCB is being used to dig a parallel pit to rescue the child. A team of doctors has been deployed at the spot and arrangements have been made to ensure a supply of oxygen to Rahul in the borewell.